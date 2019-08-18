Menu
Aug. 19-23
At the S.H.A.W.L. 1 Apartments, 225 S. Hall, Whitehall. Phone 231-894-4670. Food provided by Age Well Services of Muskegon. Open to Muskegon County seniors 60 and older.
Monday, Aug. 19: Bourbon Chicken, White Rice, Winter Squash, Carrot Raisin Salad and Fruit Crisp. Cold Menu: Turkey Bagel, Raisins and Baked Beans. Salad Menu: Southwest Salad, Fruit Cocktail, Wheat Bread and French Dressing.
Tuesday, Aug. 20: *Closed for lunches at S.H.A.W.L. site. Home delivery still available. Hot Dog, Peas, Cauliflower, Fresh Fruit and Fig Newton. Cold Menu: Grilled Chicken, Raisins and Creamy Cucumbers. Salad Menu: Chicken Spinach Salad, Pineapple, Three Bean Salad, Light Ranch.
Wednesday, Aug. 21: Pork Chop, Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Peaches and Wheat Bread. Cold Menu: Chicken Burrito, Corn with Peppers and Applesauce. Salad Menu: Antipasta, Cherry Tomatoes, Yogurt and Crackers.
Thursday, Aug. 22: BBQ Wings, Potatoes, Sautéed Cabbage, Tomato Salad, Fruited Gelatin and Birthday Cake. Cold Menu: Egg Salad, Banana, Coleslaw and Birthday Cake. Salad Menu: Caramel Apple Salad, Carrot and Celery Sticks, Beets, Orange Juice and Birthday Cake.
Friday, Aug. 23: Sweet & Sour Meatballs, White Rice, Wax Beans, Spinach, Ambrosia and Dinner Roll. Cold Menu: Beef & Bleu Wrap, Pineapple and Side Salad. Salad Menu: Fresh Fruit Plate, Cottage Cheese and Sweet Bread.