Menu
March 2-6
At the S.H.A.W.L. 1 Apartments, 225 S. Hall, Whitehall. Food provided by Age Well Services of Muskegon. Open to Muskegon County seniors 60 and older. * Must register before noon the day prior by calling the site coordinator at 231-894-4670
Monday, March 2: Crispy Baked Chicken, Red Roasted Potatoes, Sautéed Cabbage, Applesauce and Corn Muffin. Cold Menu: Bleu Moon, Carrot Raisin Salad and Banana Bread. Salad Menu: Taco Salad, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Apple and Taco Sauce.
Tuesday, March 3: *Closed for lunches at S.H.A.W.L. site. Home delivery still available. Sliced Turkey & Gravy, Stuffing, Green Beans, Cali Blend, Cranberry Sauce and Dinner Roll. Cold Menu: Pizza Sub, Raisins, Carrot & Celery Sticks and Mandarin Oranges. Salad Menu: Apple Almond Salad, Carrot & Celery Sticks and Roll.
Wednesday, March 4: Old Fashioned Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Peas, Normandy Veggies, Peaches and Sweet Bread. Cold Menu: Chicken Salad on a Croissant, Potato Salad and Fruited Yogurt. Salad Menu: Strawberry Spinach, Cucumber Slices, Raisins and Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Thursday, March 5: Walking Taco, Mexican Rice, Corn & Peppers and Fresh Fruit. Cold Menu: Mushroom Chicken Wrap, Cucumber Lemon, Tomato Basil Salad and Fresh Orange. Salad Menu: Chicken Fruit Salad, Cherry Tomatoes, Wheat Bread, Apricots and Fat Free Ranch Dressing.
Friday, March 6: Homemade Mac and Cheese, Side Salad, Asparagus, Beets and Pears. Cold Menu: Meatloaf, Corn with Peppers and Tropical Fruit. Salad Menu: Loaded Spinach Salad, Fresh Oranges, Muffin and Fat Free French Dressing.