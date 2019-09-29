Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GRAND RAPIDS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MINOR FLOODING IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... VAN BUREN COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN... KENT COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN... INGHAM COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MICHIGAN... GRATIOT COUNTY IN CENTRAL MICHIGAN... IONIA COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MICHIGAN... BARRY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN... CLINTON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MICHIGAN... MUSKEGON COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN... MONTCALM COUNTY IN CENTRAL MICHIGAN... CALHOUN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MICHIGAN... ALLEGAN COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN... JACKSON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MICHIGAN... OTTAWA COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN... KALAMAZOO COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN... EATON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MICHIGAN... * UNTIL 645 PM EDT SUNDAY. * AT 945 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HEAVY RAIN IS EXPECTED THROUGH MUCH OF THE MORNING. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING. OVERFLOWING POOR DRAINAGE AREAS WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. RAINFALL RATES OF OVER A HALF INCH PER HOUR ARE POSSIBLE. STORM TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS COULD TOP MORE THAN AN INCH BY THE TIME THE RAIN TAPERS OFF LATER THIS MORNING INTO THE AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&