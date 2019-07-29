Menu
Aug. 5-9
At the S.H.A.W.L. 1 Apartments, 225 S. Hall, Whitehall. Phone 231-894-4670. Food provided by Age Well Services of Muskegon. Open to Muskegon County seniors 60 and older.
Monday, Aug. 5: Chicken Bowtie Pasta, Carrot Raisin Salad, Mixed Fruit and Sweet Bread. Cold Menu: Bistro Sandwich, Fruited Gelatin and Marinated Cucumbers. Salad Menu: Apple Almond Salad, Carrot & Celery Sticks and Roll.
Tuesday, Aug. 6: *Closed for lunches at S.H.A.W.L. site. Home delivery still available. Homemade Mac and Cheese, Asparagus, Diced Beets and Fruit Crisp. Cold Menu: Turkey BLT, Carrot Raisin Salad and Fresh Apple. Salad Menu: Strawberry Spinach, Cucumber Slices, Raisins and Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Wednesday, Aug. 7: Old Fashioned Meat Loaf, Mashed Potato, Peas, Normandy Veggies, Peaches and Sweet Bread. Cold Menu: Roast Beef & Swiss, Banana, Yogurt and Carrot & Celery Sticks. Salad Menu: Chicken Fruit Salad, Cherry Tomatoes, Wheat Bread, Apricots and Fat Free Ranch Dressing.
Thursday, Aug. 8: Crispy Baked Chicken, Red Roasted Potatoes, Sautéed Cabbage, Applesauce and Corn Muffin. Cold Menu: Chicken Fajita Wrap, Ambrosia and Corn with Peppers. Salad Menu: Loaded Spinach, Fresh Orange, Muffin and Fat Free French Dressing.
Friday, Aug. 9: Walking Taco, Mexican Rice, Corn & Peppers and Fresh Fruit. Cold Menu: Tuna Salad, Raisins and Creamy Cucumbers. Salad Menu: Taco Salad, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Apple and Taco Sauce.