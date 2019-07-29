Weather Alert

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * HIGH WAVE ACTION...STRONG CURRENTS AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED. * STRONG STRUCTURAL CURRENTS EXPECTED. * STRONG LONGSHORE CURRENTS EXPECTED. * RIP CURRENTS POSSIBLE. * LOCATION...BEACHES FROM ALLEGAN COUNTY NORTHWARD * BEACHES WITH PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS INCLUDE... GRAND HAVEN STATE PARK... PERE MARQUETTE PARK IN MUSKEGON... LUDINGTON STATE PARK... * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS...THE SOUTH SIDE OF PIERS AND BREAKWATERS WILL BE MOST DANGEROUS. WAVES WILL OVERTOP PIERS AND BREAKWATERS POSSIBLY SWEEPING PEOPLE INTO THE WATER. STRONG CURRENTS AT THE OUTLETS OF RIVERS WILL QUICKLY PULL PEOPLE OFFSHORE, ESPECIALLY AROUND LUDINGTON STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STRUCTURAL CURRENTS FORM ALONG PIERS WHERE LONGSHORE CURRENTS FORM PARALLEL TO THE SHORELINE. LONGSHORE CURRENTS CAN PULL YOU TOWARD STRUCTURES, AND STRUCTURAL CURRENTS CAN SWEEP YOU OUT INTO DEEPER WATER ALONG THE PIER STRUCTURE. RIP CURRENTS ARE POWERFUL CHANNELS OF WATER FLOWING QUICKLY AWAY FROM SHORE...WHICH OCCUR MOST OFTEN AT LOW SPOTS OR BREAKS IN SANDBARS. RIP CURRENTS CAN SWEEP YOU INTO DEEPER WATER. &&