Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 69F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.