Sept. 23-27
At the S.H.A.W.L. 1 Apartments, 225 S. Hall, Whitehall. Phone 231-894-4670. Food provided by Age Well Services of Muskegon. Open to Muskegon County seniors 60 and older.
Monday, Sept. 23: Stuffed Chicken, Rice Pilaf, Corn, Carrots and Fresh Fruit. Cold Menu: Turkey on an Onion Bun, Banana and Baked Beans. Salad Menu: Creamy Fruit Salad, Carrots & Celery and Sweet Bread.
Tuesday, Sept. 24: *Closed for lunches at S.H.A.W.L. site. Home delivery still available. Polish Sausage, Hotdog Bun, Sauerkraut, Asparagus and Applesauce. Cold Menu: Pastrami and Swiss, Fruit Cocktail and Fresh Orange. Salad Menu: Loaded Spinach, Pears, Rye Bread, Banana and Fat Free French.
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Hamburger on a Bun, Baked Beans, Broccoli and Diced Pears. Cold Menu: Tomato Salami, Raisins and Corn with Peppers. Salad Menu: Turkey Ranch Pasta, Cucumber Slices and Raisins.
Thursday, Sept. 26: Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Peas, Fruit Cocktail and Birthday Cake. Cold Menu: Southwest Wrap, Tropical Fruit, Carrots & Celery Sticks and Birthday Cake. Salad Menu: Buffalo Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Fat Free Ranch and Birthday Cake.
Friday, Sept. 27: Citrus Salmon, Brown Rice, Green Beans, Beets, Mandarin Oranges and Dinner Roll. Cold Menu: Chicken Veggie Pita, Apple and Side Salad. Salad Menu: Chef Salad, Pears, Wheat Bread and Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette.