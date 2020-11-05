Senior Center Happenings

By Christi Marsh, Program Director

White Lake Senior Center

8741 Ferry Street, Montague 894-9493

Bridge Winners: 1st – Ben Jefferies 2nd Harold Schneider and 3rd Stan Bush.

We are open! Our hours are Monday – Thursday 8 am – 2 pm. Stop by anytime and pick up a puzzle or a book.

Exercise: Our exercise class is in full swing on Monday nights at 6:30. Call today for more information.

Incontinence Products: Are you in need of any incontinence products? We received a donation of several packages of adult pull ups. If you can use them please let us know.

Disposable bed pads: Do you or anyone you know have any extra blue pads? We are in need of them! Drop them off anytime.