White Lake

Senior Center

By Christi Marsh

Program Director

8741 Ferry Street

Montague 894-9493

Bridge Winners: 1st place Roger Buchberger, 2nd Stan Bush and 3rd place Harold Schneider.

Blood Pressure: Sharon is off for two weeks. She will return on September 11 and will be here every week after that.

Shuffleboard: Starting Sept. 4 Shuffleboard will move to 1:30 p.m. Public Welcome!

Shuffleboard 3 game winners: Bill Goss, Mary McLouth, Elnora Machovsky, Mike Griffith, Jim Broene, Lillian Morningstar.

Exercise Class: We will be starting up our exercise/toning class on Monday Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. This is a free class to our members! Stop in and check it out.

Texas Holdem: The Senior Center is volunteering at a tournament in Muskegon. Can you or someone you know help out? We need 3 workers each night, Sept. 19 -22. Easy work and a great opportunity to volunteer for the senior center!

Trips: Pioneer Resources and the Muskegon Co. Senior Millage will be offering 3 trips in September. Friday, Sept. 6 Kruse Park and Bingo, Friday Sept. 13 Muskegon Co. Senior Millage Program Expo, Monday, Sept. 23 USS Silversides Submarine, for a $5 donation you will be provided transportation, event and lunch. Please RSVP to 231-220-2333.

Monday, September 2: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Cribbage – 11:00 – 1:00, Shuffleboard – 9:30.

Tuesday, September 3: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Hand & Foot – 11:00 – 1:00, Pedicure by appointment.

Wednesday, September 4: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Bridge – 10:30, Shuffleboard – 9:30.

Thursday, September 5: Coffee Circle – 8:00- 9:45, Pinochle 11:00 – 2:00, Woodcarving 6:30

Friday, September 6: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45, Shuffleboard – 9:30.

Saturday, September 7: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.

Oceana Co.

More from this section Savvy Senior

Council on Aging

By Stephanie Moore, SCD

Associate Director

621 E. Main St.,

Hart 231-873-4461

Monday, Sept. 2: CLOSED

Tuesday, Sept. 3: Mahjong 9-11, Bridge 1:00, Left Center Right 1:00.

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Ask a Nurse 9-10, Farkle 10:00, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Birthday 12:00.

Thursday, Sept. 5: Kayaking Pine River 8:00, Breakfast 8:30, Mexican Train 9:30, Blood Pressure 10:45, Pinochle 1:30.

Friday, Sept. 6: Cribbage 9:30, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00.