White Lake

Senior Center

By Christi Marsh

Program Director

8741 Ferry Street

Montague 894-9493

Bridge Winners: 1st place June Schmelzer 2nd Ed Kaminski and 3rd place Roger Buchberger.

Blood Pressure: Sharon is now here every Wednesday from 10 am – 11 am.

Exercise Class: We will be starting up our exercise/toning class on Monday Sept 9 at 6 pm. This is a FREE class to our members! Stop in and check it out.

Calling all Bakers! Are you a baker and interest in donating to our Pumpkin Fest bake sale on October 12? Give me a call today and I will put your name on our call list.

Newsletter: Our annual newsletter will be mailing out early October. If you have not received one in the past and would like to give me a call!

Shuffleboard: Games will continue through September weather permitting.

Card Game: Our card games continue to grow in numbers. Any day of the week you can find us playing cribbage, hand foot, bridge or pinochle. Join us today!

Monday, September 23: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Cribbage – 11:00 – 1:00, Shuffleboard – 9:30, Exercise – 6:00-7:00

Tuesday, September 24: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Hand & Foot – 11:00 – 1:00, Pedicure by appointment

Wednesday, September 25: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Blood Pressure – 10:00-11:00, Bridge – 10:30, Shuffleboard – 9:30

Thursday, September 26: Coffee Circle – 8:00- 9:45, Pinochle 11:00 – 2:00, Woodcarving 6:30

Friday, September 27: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45, Shuffleboard – 9:30

Saturday, September 28: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45

Oceana Co.

Council on Aging

By Stephanie Moore, SCD

Associate Director

621 E. Main St.,

Hart 231-873-4461

Monday, Sept. 23: Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Bingo 10:00, Chair Yoga 3:00, Bingo Potluck 4-6.

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Mahjong 9-11, Left Center Right 10:00, Bridge 1:00, Board Meeting at Pentwater Village Hall 1:30, Fresh Conversations 2:30.

Wednesday, Sept. 25: Ask a Nurse 9-10, Farkle 10:00, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Beltone 10-2, Ukulele Sing and Jam Session 1:30.

Thursday, Sept. 26: Breakfast 8:30, White Pine Village & Port of Ludington 9:00. Mexican Train 9:30, Blood Pressure 10:45.

Friday, Sept. 27: Cribbage 9:30, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00.

