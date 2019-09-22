White Lake
Senior Center
By Christi Marsh
Program Director
8741 Ferry Street
Montague 894-9493
Bridge Winners: 1st place June Schmelzer 2nd Ed Kaminski and 3rd place Roger Buchberger.
Blood Pressure: Sharon is now here every Wednesday from 10 am – 11 am.
Exercise Class: We will be starting up our exercise/toning class on Monday Sept 9 at 6 pm. This is a FREE class to our members! Stop in and check it out.
Calling all Bakers! Are you a baker and interest in donating to our Pumpkin Fest bake sale on October 12? Give me a call today and I will put your name on our call list.
Newsletter: Our annual newsletter will be mailing out early October. If you have not received one in the past and would like to give me a call!
Shuffleboard: Games will continue through September weather permitting.
Card Game: Our card games continue to grow in numbers. Any day of the week you can find us playing cribbage, hand foot, bridge or pinochle. Join us today!
Monday, September 23: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Cribbage – 11:00 – 1:00, Shuffleboard – 9:30, Exercise – 6:00-7:00
Tuesday, September 24: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Hand & Foot – 11:00 – 1:00, Pedicure by appointment
Wednesday, September 25: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Blood Pressure – 10:00-11:00, Bridge – 10:30, Shuffleboard – 9:30
Thursday, September 26: Coffee Circle – 8:00- 9:45, Pinochle 11:00 – 2:00, Woodcarving 6:30
Friday, September 27: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45, Shuffleboard – 9:30
Saturday, September 28: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45
Oceana Co.
Council on Aging
By Stephanie Moore, SCD
Associate Director
621 E. Main St.,
Hart 231-873-4461
Monday, Sept. 23: Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Bingo 10:00, Chair Yoga 3:00, Bingo Potluck 4-6.
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Mahjong 9-11, Left Center Right 10:00, Bridge 1:00, Board Meeting at Pentwater Village Hall 1:30, Fresh Conversations 2:30.
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Ask a Nurse 9-10, Farkle 10:00, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Beltone 10-2, Ukulele Sing and Jam Session 1:30.
Thursday, Sept. 26: Breakfast 8:30, White Pine Village & Port of Ludington 9:00. Mexican Train 9:30, Blood Pressure 10:45.
Friday, Sept. 27: Cribbage 9:30, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00.