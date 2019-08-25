White Lake
Senior Center
By Christi Marsh
Program Director
8741 Ferry Street
Montague 894-9493
Bridge Winners: 1st place Harold Schneider 2nd Sandy Wilson and 3rd place Ben Jefferies.
Blood Pressure: Sharon is off for two weeks. She will return on September 11 and will be here every week after that.
Pioneer Resources Rep: Wednesday August 28, 9:30 – 11:00. Pioneer resources will have a representative here to answer any questions you may have about services in our area.
Shuffleboard: Starting Sept 4 Shuffleboard will move to 1 p.m. Public Welcome!
Shuffleboard 3 game winners: Bill Goss, Karin Gibbs, Doug Brewer, Elnora Machovsky, Nancy Brewer and Vicki Goss.
Exercise Class: We will be starting up our exercise/toning class on Monday Sept 9 at 6 p.m. This is a free class to our members! Stop in and check it out.
Texas Holdem: The Senior Center is volunteering at a tournament in Muskegon. Can you or someone you know help out? We need 3 workers each night, Sept. 19 -22. Easy work and a great opportunity to volunteer for the senior center!
Trips: Pioneer Resources and the Muskegon Co. Senior Millage will be offering 3 trips in September. Friday, Sept. 6, Kruse Park and Bingo, Friday Sept. 13 Muskegon Co. Senior Millage Program Expo, Monday, Sept. 23 USS Silversides Submarine, for a $5 donation you will be provided transportation, event and lunch. Please RSVP to 231-220-2333.
Monday, August 26: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Cribbage – 11:00 – 1:00, Shuffleboard – 9:30.
Tuesday, August 27: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Hand & Foot – 11:00 – 1:00, Pedicure by appointment
Wednesday, August 28: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Bridge – 10:30, Shuffleboard – 9:30
Thursday, August 29: Coffee Circle – 8:00- 9:45, Pinochle 11:00 – 2:00, Woodcarving 6:30
Friday, August 30: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45, Shuffleboard – 9:30
Saturday, August 31: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45
Oceana Co.
Council on Aging
By Stephanie Moore, SCD
Associate Director
621 E. Main St.,
Hart 231-873-4461
Monday, Aug. 26: Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Bingo 10:00, Farkle 1:00, Chair Yoga 3:00, Foot Care by Appt..
Tuesday, Aug. 27: Mahjong 9-11, Bridge 1:00, Left Center Right 1:00, Board Meeting 1:30, Fresh Conversations 2:30.
Wednesday, Aug. 28: Ask a Nurse 9-10, Muskegon Flea Market 9:00, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Beltone 10-2, Ukulele Sing and Jam Session, Mini Golf 2:30.
Thursday, Aug. 29: Breakfast 8:30, Mexican Train 9:30, Kayaking 10:00, Blood Pressure 10:45, Pinochle 1:30.
Friday, Aug. 30: Cribbage 9:30, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00.