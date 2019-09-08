White Lake
Senior Center
By Christi Marsh
Program Director
8741 Ferry Street
Montague 894-9493
Bridge Winners: 1st place Roger Buchberger 2nd Stan Bush and 3rd place Harold Schneider.
Blood Pressure: She will return on September 11 and will be here every week after that.
Shuffleboard: Starting Sept. 4 Shuffleboard will move to 1:30 p.m. Public Welcome!
Shuffleboard 3 game winners: Elnora Machovsky, Jim Broene, Vicki Goss.
Exercise Class: We will be starting up our exercise/toning class on Monday Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. This is a free class to our members! Stop in and check it out.
Movie Monday: Based on a true story, THE BEST OF ENEMIES centers on the unlikely relationship between Ann Atwater, an outspoken civil rights activist, and C.P. Ellis, a local Ku Klux Klan leader who reluctantly co-chaired a community summit, battling over the desegregation of schools in Durham, North Carolina during the racially-charged summer of 1971. The incredible events that unfolded would change Durham and the lives of Atwater and Ellis forever.
Texas Holdem: The Senior Center is volunteering at a tournament in Muskegon. Can you or someone you know help out? We need workers for Friday night September 20 and Sunday afternoon September 22.
Trips: Pioneer Resources and the Muskegon Co. Senior Millage will be offering 2 more trips in September. Friday Sept. 13 Muskegon Co. Senior Millage Program Expo and Monday, Sept. 23, USS Silversides Submarine, for a $5 donation you will be provided transportation, event and lunch. Please RSVP to 231-220-2333
Monday, September 9: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Cribbage – 11:00 – 1:00, Shuffleboard – 9:30.
Tuesday, September 10: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Hand & Foot – 11:00 – 1:00, Pedicure by appointment.
Wednesday, September 11: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Bridge – 10:30, Shuffleboard – 9:30.
Thursday, September 12: Coffee Circle – 8:00- 9:45, Pinochle 11:00 – 2:00, Woodcarving 6:30.
Friday, September 13: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45, Shuffleboard – 9:30.
Saturday, September 14: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Oceana Co.
Council on Aging
By Stephanie Moore, SCD
Associate Director
621 E. Main St.,
Hart 231-873-4461
Monday, Sept.. 9: Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Bingo 10:00, Lunch with Sheriff Mast 12:00, Chair Yoga 3:00.
Tuesday, Sept.. 10: Mahjong 9-11, Left Center Right 10:00, Tami Schultz’s retirement luncheon 11:30, Bridge 1:00.
Wednesday, Sept.. 11: Ask a Nurse 9-10, Farkle 10:00, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Harbor Hospice Presentation 12:00.
Thursday, Sept.. 12: Kayaking Lower Platte 8:00, Breakfast 8:30, Mexican Train 9:30, Blood Pressure 10:45, Pinochle 1:30.
Friday, Sept.. 13: Mystery Trip 9:00, Cribbage 9:30, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00.