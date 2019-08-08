White Lake
Senior Center
By Christi Marsh
Program Director
8741 Ferry Street
Montague 894-9493
Bridge Winners: 1st place Ed Kaminski, 2nd Roger Buchberger and 3rd place Sandy Wilson.
Blood Pressure: Sharon is now here every other week. She will not be here this week. Her schedule is August 21 & September 11.
Stroke Screening: Christ of the Rock Church is hosting a Life Line Screening on 8/15 please call 866-229-0469 to enroll.
Pioneer Resources Rep: Wednesday August 14, 9:30 – 11:00. Pioneer resources will have a representative here to answer any questions you may have about services in our area.
Movie Monday: Join us Monday, August 12 at 1:15 for this month’s free movie. We will be watching “Breakthrough” A true story of a 14-year-old Missouri boy trapped underwater for more than 15 minutes. He fights for his life as his adoptive parents and their pastor stay by his bedside and pray for a miracle.
Women’s Golf League: Low Score: Sue Ellen Bendelow Most Putts: Barb Sheren.
Shuffleboard winners: Louis Heykoop, Jane Zipp, Mike Griffith. Turkey Shoot Winners: 1 – Karin Gibbs, 2 – Jim Broene, 3 – Elnora Machovsky.
Monday, August 12: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Cribbage – 11:00 – 1:00, Movie – 1:15, Shuffleboard – 9:30.
Tuesday, August 13: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Hand & Foot – 11:00 – 1:00, Pedicure by appointment.
Wednesday, August 14: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Bridge – 10:30, Shuffleboard – 9:30.
Thursday, August 15: Coffee Circle – 8:00- 9:45, Pinochle 11:00 – 2:00, Woodcarving 6:30.
Friday, August 16: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45, Shuffleboard – 9:30.
Saturday, August 17: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Oceana Co.
Council on Aging
By Stephanie Moore, SCD
Associate Director
621 E. Main St.,
Hart 231-873-4461
Monday, Aug. 12: Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Bingo 10:00, Lunch with Sheriff Mast 12:00, Farkle 1:00, Chair Yoga 3:00.
Tuesday, Aug. 13: Mahjong 9-11, Mystery Trip 9:00, Bridge 1:00, Left Center Right 1:00.
Wednesday, Aug. 14: Ask a Nurse 9-10, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Going Away Party for Miriam 11:00, Mini Golf 2:30.
Thursday, Aug. 15: Breakfast 8:30, Mexican Train 9:30, Kayaking 10:00, Blood Pressure 10:45.
Friday, Aug. 16: Cribbage 9:30, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00.