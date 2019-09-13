White Lake
Senior Center
By Christi Marsh
Program Director
8741 Ferry Street
Montague 894-9493
Bridge Winners: 1st place Jan Johnson, 2nd Roger Buchberger and 3rd place Stan Bush.
Blood Pressure: Sharon is now here every Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Shuffleboard 3 game winners: Louis Heykoop, Donna Keykoop, and Vicki Goss.
Exercise Class: We will be starting up our exercise/toning class on Monday Sept 9 at 6 p.m. This is a free class to our members! Stop in and check it out.
Calling all Bakers! Are you a baker and interest in donating to our Pumpkin Fest bake sale on October 12? Give me a call today and I will put your name on our call list.
Board Meeting: Tuesday, Sept 17 at 8 am is our monthly board meeting. The public is encouraged to attend and give us your input.
Monday, Sept. 16: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Cribbage – 11:00 – 1:00, Shuffleboard – 9:30, Exercise – 9:00-7:00.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Board Meeting – 8:00, Hand & Foot – 11:00 – 1:00, Pedicure by appointment.
Wednesday, Sept. 18: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Blood Pressure – 10:00-11:00, Bridge – 10:30, Shuffleboard – 9:30.
Thursday, Sept. 19: Coffee Circle – 8:00- 9:45, Pinochle 11:00 – 2:00, Woodcarving 6:30.
Friday, Sept. 20: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45, Shuffleboard – 9:30.
Saturday, Sept. 21: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Oceana Co.
Council on Aging
By Stephanie Moore, SCD
Associate Director
621 E. Main St.,
Hart 231-873-4461
Monday, Sept. 16: Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Bingo 10:00, Parementer O’Toole 2:00, Chair Yoga 3:00.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Mahjong 9-11, Left Center Right 10:00, Pentwater Taxi Cruise 10:00, Bridge 1:00.
Wednesday, Sept. 18: Bus Shopping to Ludington 9:00, Ask a Nurse 9-10, Quilt Hop 9:00, Farkle 10:00, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00.
Thursday, Sept. 19: Breakfast 8:30, Mexican Train 9:30, Blood Pressure 10:45, Ginny’s S’mores & Moore 1:30.
Friday, Sept. 20: Cribbage 9:30, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00.
Saturday, Sept. 21: Big Sable Lighthouse Bus Tour 11:00.