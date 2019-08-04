White Lake
Senior Center
By Christi Marsh
Program Director
8741 Ferry Street
Montague 894-9493
Bridge Winners: 1st place Ben Jefferies 2nd Ed Kaminski and 3rd place Jan Johnson.
Blood Pressure: Sharon is now here every other week. She will not be here this week. Her schedule is August 7 & August 21.
Muskegon Farmers Market: August 6 — 10:30 pick up. Call 231-733-8643 to register.
Stroke Screening: Christ of the Rock Church is hosting a Life Line Screening on 8/15 please call 866-229-0469 to enroll.
Cooling station: Do you need a place to relax in the air conditioning? Stop in any time between 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. and stay awhile!
Pioneer Resources Rep: Wednesday August 14, 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. Pioneer resources will have a representative here to answer any questions you may have about services in our area.
Monday, August 5: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Cribbage – 11:00 – 1:00, Shuffleboard – 9:30
Tuesday, August 6: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Hand & Foot – 11:00 – 1:00, Pedicure by appointment
Wednesday, August 7: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Bridge – 10:30, Shuffleboard – 9:30
Thursday, August 8: Coffee Circle – 8:00- 9:45, Pinochle 11:00 – 2:00, Woodcarving 6:30
Friday, August 9: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45, Shuffleboard – 9:30
Saturday, August 10: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45
Oceana Co.
Council on Aging
By Stephanie Moore, SCD
Associate Director
621 E. Main St.,
Hart 231-873-4461
Monday, Aug. 5: Bingo 10:00, Farkle Dice Game 1:00, Chair Yoga 3:00.
Tuesday, Aug. 6: Mahjong 9-11, Bridge 1:00, Left Center Right 1:00.
Wednesday, Aug. 7: Ask a Nurse 9-10, Sip and Knit 10:00, Fish Boil at Cherry Point 5:00.
Thursday, Aug. 8: Breakfast 8:30, Mexican Train 9:30, Kayaking 10:00.
Friday, Aug. 9: Muskegon Senior Expo 8:30, Cribbage 9:30.