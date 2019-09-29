White Lake
Senior Center
By Christi Marsh
Program Director
8741 Ferry Street
Montague 894-9493
Bridge Winners: 1st place Jan Johnson 2nd Stan Bush and 3rd place Harold Schneider.
Calling all Bakers! Are you a baker and interested in donating to our Pumpkin Fest bake sale on October 12? Give me a call today and I will put your name on our call list.
Newsletter: Our annual newsletter will be mailing out early October. If you have not received one in the past and would like to give me a call!
Shuffleboard: 3 game winners: Terry Jager, Lillian Morningstar, Jim Broene, Bill Goss. Shuffleboard will no longer be playing. Please join us in May.
Christmas Carol: We will be going to the Muskegon Civic Theater to see “A Christmas Carol” on Sunday, November 17 @ 3. For a $10 suggestion donation we will provide ticket, dinner and transportation, if needed. This is available to any Muskegon County resident over 60 years of age. *Sponsored by the Muskegon County Senior Millage. Please RSVP by October 11.
White Lake Area Women: The White Lake Area Women made a very generous donation to our center. We appreciate it!
Monday, September 30: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Cribbage – 11:00 – 1:00, Exercise – 6:00-7:00.
Tuesday, October 1: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Hand & Foot – 11:00 – 1:00, Pedicure by appointment.
Wednesday, October 2: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Blood Pressure – 10:00-11:00, Bridge – 10:30.
Thursday, October 3: Coffee Circle – 8:00- 9:45, Pinochle 11:00 – 2:00, Woodcarving 6:30.
Friday, October 4: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Saturday, October 5: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Oceana Co.
Council on Aging
By Stephanie Moore, SCD
Associate Director
621 E. Main St.,
Hart 231-873-4461
Monday, Sept. 30: Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Bingo 10:00, Chair Yoga 3:00.
Tuesday, Nov. 1: Mahjong 9-11, Left Center Right 10:00, Bridge 1:00, Zumba 6:00.
Wednesday, Nov. 2: Ask a Nurse 9-10, Farkle 10:00, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Birthday Party 12:00.
Thursday, Nov. 3: Breakfast 8:30, Mexican Train 9:30, Blood Pressure 10:45, Pinochle 1:30, Zumba 6:30.
Friday, Nov. 4: Cribbage 9:30, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Zumba 6:00.