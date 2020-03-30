Senior Resources of West Michigan, the area agency on aging serving older adults in Muskegon, Oceana, and Ottawa counties, remains open for business, even though its physical office location is closed.
“Our entire staff is still available to serve older adults and their caregivers during this pandemic,” Senior Resources CEO Pam Curtis said. “While our physical offices at Tanglewood Park are closed, our staff is working remotely, and still contacting our participants by phone. We are still enrolling in the MI Choice Waiver program, and our Options Counselors remain available to help, via telephone and email.”
Options Counselors remain available, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., to help with resources needed for older adults. You can call them at 231-733-3585. Supports coordinators are still doing assessments and checking on their participants regularly. Participants can contact their supports coordinators by calling 231-739-5858.
Senior Resources provides updates through its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Senior-Resources-of-West-Michigan-461906317225005/, and through its website, seniorresourceswmi.org.
Health and human services help remains available through Community Access Line of the Lakeshore (CALL 2-1-1), by dialing 2-1-1, or chatting through their website: call-211.org. Help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Senior Resources has served Muskegon, Oceana and Ottawa counties for more than 45 years. As an Area Agency on Aging, it serves as a regional planning agency for older adult services and as a focal point for information on long term care and aging resources, linkage to care assessment and coordination services, counseling on Medicare and Medicaid and as an advocate agency for the elderly and disabled. Senior Resources is also a designated agent for the Department of Community Health’s MI Choice Waiver program and serves as the grants administrator for Muskegon County Senior Millage funds.