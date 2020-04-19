FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Let Your Voice Be Heard

Senior Resources of West Michigan, the area agency on aging for Muskegon, Ottawa, and Oceana Counties, is holding a public hearing via a virtual meeting to listen to the comments and opinions of older adults and caregivers regarding our plans for service provision for the period of October 1, 2020 – September 30, 2021. The Public Hearings will include a review of the plan, including services we wish to fund, as well as an opportunity for participant input and comment.

Time: May 13, 2020, 2:00 PM Eastern Time

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/144417154?pwd=TXZDWHBkYm1CRlFWeTE2ckJYS3pEQT09

or

Phone: 1-312-626-6799 Meeting ID: 144 417 154 Password: 033808

Advance copies of the plan will be available after April 28, 2020. To receive one, please call 231-733-3519 or 1-800-442-0054. A copy may be picked up at the hearing or it is available for download on our website at https://www.seniorresourceswmi.org If you are unable to attend, comments can be submitted in writing by email to amy@srwmi.org or through the postal service to Senior Resources, Attn: Amy, 560 Seminole Rd., Muskegon, MI 49444.

Senior Resources administers a variety of federal, state, local and private funds to support services such as in- home care, senior meals, transportation, programs for caregivers, health promotion, legal and other services for individuals aged 60 and over. Senior Resources identifies needs and develops an area plan, informs and educates seniors, families, and the public on available services and issues affecting older adults, and advocates on behalf of all older adults in Muskegon, Oceana, and Ottawa counties.

AMERICAN DISABILITY ACT POLICY FOR ACCESS TO OPEN MEETINGS Senior Resources will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities who want to attend the meetings. Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in these meetings should contact Senior Resources at (231) 739-5858 at least 48 hours in advance to request mobility, visual, hearing or other assistance.