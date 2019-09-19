Muskegon – The Tri-County Protection Team is excited to announce that Attorney General Dana Nessel will be the keynote speaker at their 4th annual Senior Symposium on September 24.
“The Attorney General’s focus on elder justice efforts in Michigan supports the work of the Tri-County Protection Team in our community,” said Kris Collee, executive director of AgeWell Services. “The formation of the Michigan Elder Abuse Task Force, which includes Muskegon Prosecutor D.J. Hilson, shows the commitment of the Attorney General’s office to this often unrecognized and unreported social problem. We are so glad that she is able to join us to share an update on this work at a state level.”
The Senior Symposium includes speakers and information booths for older adults and those who work with them. This year’s theme is Taking Care of Business: Mind, Body, Assets, and includes speakers on Understanding Medicare/Medicaid and Long Term Care; In- Home Care and Senior Residences; Con-Artists Playbook: Internet Safety and Phishing; Guardianships: What, When, Who; Census 2020: What You Need to Know. An expo with businesses and organizations providing services to seniors is also part of the event. Breakfast and lunch will be served to participants.
The event takes place on Tuesday, September 24, from 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Folkert Community Hub, 640 Seminole Road in Norton Shores. The Symposium is free to attend, but registration is required by calling the AgeWell Services Wellness Office at (231) 733-8643 or 1-800-442-6769.
The Senior Symposium is made possible by support from AgeWell Services, Senior Resources, and the Muskegon County Senior Millage. For more information, contact Chris Burnaw, Tri-County Protection Team coordinator, 231-557-4949 or chrisb@agewellservices.org.