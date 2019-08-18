MONTAGUE – The tall, brilliantly yellow Sunflower is a popular ornamental flower for gardens, but it is also valued for its oil and its seeds for bird feed.

And, it is a great photo subject or background.

Combine that with the power of social media, and a sunflower field in rural Montague has become a popular destination.

“It got way popular when photos went out on Facebook,” said Jeremy Degen who plants farming acreage with his father John Degen, in White River Township in northwest Muskegon County and Claybanks Township in southwest Oceana County.

The 18-acre sunflower field in White River Township is the focus of amateur and professional photographers with their cameras and cell phones.

The field runs along Old Highway 99 to the west, but Degen said these sunflowers point to the east. To help the photographers get great shots of the large yellow flower heads, Degen cut into an area just off the road where people can walk to and get photos.

More from this section Sunflower attraction

Degen said he has another 30 acres of sunflowers on 56th Ave. at Wilke Rd., in Claybanks Township.

His 12-year-old son, Jack, is an entrepreneur who is taking advantage of the opportunity to serve the sunflower field visitors. He set up a lemonade stand, and was also selling cut sunflowers. On Monday his 11-year-old friend, Chase Krawczyk, was working the stand with him. Jack said his cousin, Kendal Degen, worked with him on Sunday.

Jeremy Degen said he has planted sunflowers for about 10 years as a rotating crop. “We didn’t plant any last year,” he added.

He said they harvest and bag the sunflower seeds for use as bird feed. It is marketed at the Hart Co-Op.