A ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted by the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, March 3 at 11:30 a.m. Event Director Stephanie Ware and Membership Outreach Coordinator Joni Dorsett joined the owner of Figg’s Boutique in Montague to celebrate the completed renovations on the building.

Figg’s Boutique is located at 8697 Ferry Street, and it is owned and operated by Shawna Vande Vrede. The boutique opened in 2018, and started out in a smaller space before renovations, according to Vande Vrede.

Vande Vrede’s husband, Shannon Waruszewski, took responsibility for all renovations, which included knocking out a brick wall to connect the store to the adjacent side of the building. Vande Vrede and Waruszewski utilized the unique space that was left behind from a prior business.

Within the expansion, a unique hide-away room was used to display purses. “This space was previously a safe for the bank that used to be in this building” said Vande Vrede.

The work that the couple put into the boutique is apparent upon entering the building. The space that they have created is picturesque and creates an atmosphere for shopping. “I feel like many people do not know that we are here,” said Vande Vrede.

Figg’s Boutique carries women’s clothing and accessories such as jewelry, shoes and purses. A lot of thought goes into the display of products, and the store is decorated with animal print rugs, unique paintings, chandeliers, a fireplace, and a ram and buffalo head mount.

The dressing rooms are decorated with unique artwork and it is clear that every corner of the boutique was given the same amount of care and attention.

Dorsett led everyone who attended the ceremony in a countdown as Vande Vrede and Waruszewski took the giant scissors to the ribbon. Cookies were provided for the event by Lipka’s Old Fashion Soda Fountain & Restaurant.

Figg’s Boutique is open from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Online shopping is also available on their website: shopfiggs.com.