The Dirt Dauber Garden Club has awarded plaques to one residence and one business for the month of July for the owners’ care of their respective gardens.

Maggie and John Musgrove, 5446 Merrie Lynne Court, Whitehall, received the Merit Award for the beautiful gardens and landscaping at their home.

Sue Jancek, owner and instructor of The Mud Puddle, 819 East Colby, Whitehall, received the Merit Award for the beautiful gardens surrounding her business.