Youth around the world, led by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, are planning for a week-long climate strike, Sept. 20-27.

Thunberg has been striking Fridays (from school) since August 2018 to gain the attention of world leaders regarding the climate crisis. Her efforts have gained audiences with leaders of government and have attracted millions of followers. She was on the cover of Time magazine in May of this year.

Two long-time environmental leaders in Muskegon County, Tanya Cabala, who helped with cleanup of White Lake, and Renae Hesselink, a business sustainability expert, have created a Facebook page, Global Climate Action – Muskegon County, to encourage, and assist and support young people and adults in Muskegon County who wish to join the effort. They are also planning several activities, including:

Book Talk on The Uninhabitable Earth, by David Wallace-Wells. Sept. 23 at Hackley Public Library in Muskegon, 6 to 7 p.m. and also Sept. 26, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Book Nook & Java Shoppe in Montague, led by Tanya Cabala.

The book is available at the Book Nook & Java Shoppe.

Book Talk on Drawdown, the Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming, edited by Paul Hawken, Sept. 20, 3 to 4 p.m. at Hackley Public Library and also Sept. 27, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Book Nook & Java Shoppe in Montague. Led by Renae Hesselink. The book is available at the Book Nook & Java Shoppe.

Climate Action Space, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Red Lotus Gallery, 356 W. Western Ave., in Muskegon. A place for students or adults “on strike.” There will be snacks, and opportunities to create art, letters and video messages that will be posted to social media and sent to elected government officials.

For more information for Muskegon County activities, see Global Climate Action – Muskegon County on Facebook , or email tanyacabala@gmail.com or RHessel281@gmail.com. To find out more about the international effort, see www.climatestrike.net.