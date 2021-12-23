The White Lake Fire Authority received a donation this week, helping push forward a long-time goal of Fire Chief Pete McCarthy. A $2,000 check was passed along from Harbor Light Credit Union for a fire safety bounce house to be used at community events.
Although HarborLight Credit Union and the White Lake Fire Authority are new neighbors on Cogswell Drive with the new fire station, the two have been working together in the community for years.
“For the last few years we’ve been handling the community picnic together, the fire station open house, and a trick or treat event,” said McCarthy. He said that the connection between White Lake Fire and HarborLight Credit Union was born from the community picnic.
McCarthy knew he wanted a bounce house after borrowing one from Engelestan Fire Authority for multiple events. McCarthy has had a longtime passion for educating the children in the community about fire safety, teaching in the local schools for multiple years.
The addition of a bounce house will incentivize children to attend White Lake Fire sponsored events and it will add just another enjoyable activity that community members can enjoy.
“I floated the idea to [HarborLight Credit Union] about a bounce house for community events,” said McCarthy.
HarborLight Credit Union has committed to serving the White Lake Community and surrounding areas through donations and scholarship in the local schools. This year’s White Lake Community Picnic raised $3,427.05 for the Humane Society and Animal Rescue of Muskegon County, for example.
Nicole Fisher is the contact person who helps establish events that HarborLight Credit Union and White Lake Fire Authority collaborate on. She presented Chief McCarthy with the check for the new bounce house on Tuesday, Dec. 21.