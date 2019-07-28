“I feel like I’m living in a fairy tale,” Renee Risner talked about her and her 10-year-old son, Madden’s, life since moving from Arizona to Whitehall over two years ago.

But as you know, a fairy tale has a villain, a hero and a damsel in distress.

The villain in this story is a combination of medical and financial crisis’ that are overwhelming.

Renee, who first was diagnosed with brain cancer 15 years ago at age 21 while living in Arizona, had the disease return for the third time last Fall when she had a seizure, a sign that it was back. The cancer is GBM and Astrocytoma which is the same cancer which took the life of Senator John McCain.

She underwent a frontal crainotomy in December in Arizona where she had her previous surgeries and treatment, and continues aggressive treatment at the University of Michigan.

And, with cancer treatment comes enormous medical costs.

The latest financial setback was the news that her home insurance company would drop her coverage needed for her mortgage if she did not re-roof her house.

But, Renee says this fairy tale has plenty of heros.

She explains that the community has embraced her and Madden.

“The moment my son Madden and I came to White Lake, I knew THIS was our home,” Renee wrote on the Facebook page Tribe Renee (www.facebook.com/pg/Tribe-Renee). “The community is amazing, the beauty and history of the town, the lake and incredible wildlife is astounding. The friends and relationships we’ve created have filled my heart with more joy than I’ve ever known. I’m so grateful for the people and open arms you’ve welcomed us with.”

Kara Smith, one of her close friends and a member of Tribe Renee, said Pub 111 held a Renee Day fundraiser last Dec. 18 to help pay Renee’s medical bills. Smith said about $6,000 was raised in a tip jar.

“We found out through her neighbor, Lisa Martin, that the insurance company asked for the roof to be replaced,” Smith said.

So Tribe Renee recruited more help and the support group increased.

One group who stepped up was the Work Camp ministry of Evangelical Covenant Church of Whitehall (ECC-Whitehall) which has been joined by other community members. For a week each June Work Camp selects homes in the community in which the homeowners need help in maintaining.

This year Work Camp was extended to help with Renee’s Roof.

Financially, the children who attended ECC-Whitehall’s MEGA Sports Camp July 14-18 raised money to help pay for the roof replacement as their mission project.

In four days the approximately 80 children in grades Kindergarten through Fifth grade brought in an incredible $1,215. Among them, two brothers had a lemonade stand which raised $76.

Monday morning, July 22, Tribe Renee members and other volunteers showed up, from children to retirees, to work on Renee’s house.

Not only did they remove the old shingles and make repairs on the roof by early afternoon, it was decided the front porch needed rebuilding. Others cleaned the yard, and mulch was brought in to make the yard and gardens stand out.

Jeff Hanna, a retired Lansing firefighter who roofed houses on the side during his career, led the effort to remove the old shingles and repair roof boards. Hanna grew up in Montague, and moved back from Lansing to be closer to his parents.

Hanna said he joined the effort when his friend, Craig Smith, worship and senior high youth pastor at ECC-Whitehall, asked him to help.

Kara Smith said a lot of items were donated or given at cost. A dumpster was donated by Young’s Environmental of Grand Rapids.

Subway in Whitehall, Chicken Coop, Pub 111, Eric Harsch and Wesco Store #15 donated food or paper supplies.

Roofing materials were provided at cost, and other volunteers just bought what they needed at the time. Shawn Fisher brought his roofing crew to apply a new roof at cost.

Smith said the roof which was estimated to cost $7,000 to $10,000 to replace, will cost an estimated $3,600.

“I think the world should know what a great community we live in,” Kara Smith added. “It’s incredible what we can do when we work together.”

She said some people took vacation days from work to volunteer. Others came when they were hurt or sick.

While the roof, porch and yard work was being done. A lemonade stand and bake sale was held in the front yard, and people held signs along the curb asking for donations to help with Renee’s medical expenses.

Renee’s mother, Dina Risner, who lives in Grand Rapids for much of the year, was overcome with emotion watching the volunteers work on the house. “Oh my gosh, just thinking about it makes me cry.”

Dina said her sister lived in Montague and Renee remembers visiting her and loving the community. So when she decided to move from Arizona to Michigan to be closer to her parents, Renee began looking at the White Lake area. She bought the house, built in 1900. It is located at the corner of Lincoln Street and Mears Ave.