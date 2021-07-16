MUSKEGON — 1M Project, an organization focused on igniting, uniting, and equipping one million people for God through community outreach, announced that their annual Free Community Event will be in Hackley Park Saturday, July 24, from noon to 5 p.m.
The event will be co-hosted by Fresh Coast Alliance, a reentry and recovery collaborative. Other businesses and organizations that 1M Project is partnering with for the program include Central United Methodist Church, Living Life Church, Burn 24-7, The Edge Church GR, Cranhill Ranch, and Versiti Blood Center of Michigan.
In addition to having a community worship service led by Beyond the Walls Ministry, the event will feature live music from local church bands including, The Living Life Church Worship Band and The Edge Church Band. Scott Caraboolad of Ride 4 Life will also be performing a street bike show.
This is the third consecutive year that the gathering has taken place. In 2020 the organization also had a food drive during the function and collected 500 pounds of food to benefit the Muskegon Rescue Mission.
This year, the group will be collecting back-to-school items and backpacks for residents in need during the event. “Our goal is to collect school supplies for 100 children,” said Jen DeBrot, Founder of the 1M Project.
If you would like to learn more, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/events/1430092707345794 or call 231-215-6894 to register.