GRAND HAVEN – Christian band Building 429, which performed its The Live The Journey Tour in April at Montague Montague High School, is returning to West Michigan this Sunday, July 28, for a free concert at Worship on the Waterfront.
The concert will be held at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium, 1 North Harbor Drive, Grand Haven. The concert begins 6 p.m.
A free-will offering will be taken to support the band and the summer concert series.
Building 429 is a classic, soft rock Christian band. Its name is based on the Biblical passage Ephesians 4:29.
The band started touring in 2000, and in 2005 was named Gospel Music Association’s New Artist of the Year.
Building 429 is known for its hits “Glory Defined”, “We Won’t Be Shaken”, “Unashamed” and “Where I belong.”