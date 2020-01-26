Lebanon Lutheran Church in Whitehall supports the luge sport at the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex.

The church has had a competing team on the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex luge track. The adult team welcomes all newcomers, no experience necessary. The team races other teams in the area on Tuesday nights, throughout January and February, although some years the Tuesday races are as individuals. The Tuesday night races began January 21 when snow was packed on the track.

Youth train and race on Thursday nights from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. They race competitively in the complex’s races, usually Sunday afternoons. Ages 8 to 16.

Pastor Doug Ogden of Lebanon Lutheran is the coach of the Youth Luge Development League. The goal of the program is to teach youth the fundamentals of the sport of luge. Coach Ogden works with kids on and off the luge track teaching them important skills that will make them all-around better athletes. Youth who demonstrate that they are coachable and have a drive to learn and compete will be invited to participate in the State Games of Michigan in February. Lugers who excel at this level will be invited to Lake Placid for further screening to be selected for US Luge Junior National camps and ultimately Junior National Team selection.