Several area churches are turning to social media to spread the Gospel and connect to their congregates and others in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic which has resulted in President Donald J. Trump and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to recommend or order the halt of large gathering.

Sunday morning worship services are being live streamed, and other groups are using Facebook or other platforms to connect during the week.

Following is a list of area churches which have announced cancellations to follow Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order to limit the numbers of people gathering together.

• Claybanks United Methodist Church, 9197 56th Ave., Montague. Has suspended worship, studies, meetings and other in person gatherings for the remainder of March by direction of the Bishop. Parishioners are being encourages to connected with each other by phone or social media.

• Evangelical Covenant Church-Whitehall, 900 S. Warner St., Whitehall. The church building will be closed through March. The church leaders will reevaluate at that time. This means no more Sunday morning or midweek programs. The church will post or live stream Sunday services during the time the church is closed. The church is suggesting to families to take advantage of online materials provided by or through the church.

• Faith Lutheran Church, 711 Alice St., Whitehall. The Board of Elders has decided to suspend services and activities at Faith Lutheran Church until further notice.

• Ferry Memorial Reformed Church, 8637 Old Channel Trail, Montague. The church will be live streaming its Sunday worship services at 9:30 a.m. until further notice. No youth group meeting was held March 18. Pastor Leighton Seys is encouraging church members to post the reading of the favorite scripture verse about comfort and hope on the church’s Facebook page.

• Fruitland Evangelical Covenant Church, 4283 Weber Rd., Whitehall. The church leaders have decided to suspend all large group activities for the next two weeks through March 30. This includes: Wednesday night youth group as well as Family, Fun, Food Sunday morning worship services and Sunday School. The church building will be open Tuesday and Thursday, from 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., and other times as needed. Members of the council will be calling every regular attender and checking in to see how they are doing and asking if there is any way the church can be of assistance.

• Lebanon Lutheran Church, 1101 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Lebanon Lutheran has postponed its Faith And Climate Change Wednesday nights until May. The White Lake Food Pantry and breakfast will remain open 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. Volunteers will bring food to the vehicles in the parking lot. Worship Sundays at 10:15 a.m. on the website Lebanonlutheranchurch.com. Midweek Lenten lunches at area churches has been cancelled

• New Beginnings Church, 1830 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Has canceled services until further notice. Go to the church’s Facebook page for live streams.

• St. James Catholic Church, 5149 Dowling St., Montague. Weekend services at St James are cancelled through March 29, 2020, per the Diocese of Grand Rapids. Private Daily Masses, Wednesdays and Fridays will continue by Fr. Peter Omogo. They will be held in the Church. Some other activities have been cancelled/moved or rescheduled.

• St. James Lutheran Church, 8945 Stebbins St., Montague. Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, all church related activities will be cancelled until April 5. This includes all Bible Studies, choir practices, Wednesday night youth house meals, Sunday school programs, Midweek programs, youth group activities, as well as Wednesday and Sunday services. Pastor Brooks will stream his sermon and prayers of the church at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, and 8:15 a.m. Sundays on Facebook. If you are unable to view the video and would like a copy, contact the church office and we will provide you with a copy of the abridged service. Pastor Books is also willing to give private communion. Please contact him or the church office to set up an appointment.• St. Peter’s By The Lake Episcopal Church, 8435 Old Channel Trail. By order of the Episcopal Bishops of Michigan, St. Peter’s By the Lake and all other Episcopal churches in the State of Michigan are closed until further notice due to concerns over the spread of illness. Communications will be updated through Facebook and our newsletters. The service will be broadcast on our FACEBOOK site.

• Trinity Lutheran Church, 5631 Stony Lake Rd., New Era. The church will not be worshiping on March 22 and 29. Its food pantry and baby pantry remain open right now. This is especially important given the school closures along with their meal programs. However, it will done “drive thru” style so as to avoid exposure.

• White Lake Methodist Church Montague Campus, 8555 Cook St., and Whitehall Campus, 115 S. Division St. At the request of Bishop, David Bard, of the Michigan United Methodist Churches, all group meetings, services, and activities are hereby cancelled to Wednesday, April 1. These meetings include: worship services, Sunday school classes, children’s church, youth group, girl scout meetings, music lessons, campus life, book studies, bible studies, dollar dinners, choir practices, domino group meetings, after school activities or programs, Lenten luncheons, leadership meetings and/or any activities taking place in the church. Pastor Mike Reigler will be live streaming 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning services through the end of March on our YouTube channel found here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnlYgk_abQptIiyon-Ro4aQ.