Our current concern about the Coronavirus pandemic brings back memories of the Asiatic Flu, another vicious virus that claimed one and a half to two million lives in the 1950s. While traveling to another state during that time to conduct a two week series of meetings, I became concerned about the dangers of this plague and found myself so filled with fear about what might be ahead that unwanted questions began to surface:
What if so many in the community to which I was headed were stricken with this new flu that few were able to attend the meetings?
What if I became ill and unable to carry out my mission?
These concerns moved me to pray. My prayer went something like this: “Lord, keep me from getting the Asiatic Flu during the next two weeks.”
And my prayer was answered. I felt fine for the next fourteen days and had no difficulty fulfilling my responsibilities.
Now for the rest of the story:
Shortly after returning, I became so ill that I was unable to travel to the doctor’s office, making it necessary for this faithful physician to drive to our rural home to treat me. His medication, along with my wife’s care and prayers, brought full recovery. But I’m still asking why I prayed so timidly, requesting only to escape the Asiatic flu for two weeks.
Good question.
And here’s a related one:
Why do we limit God by praying puny prayers when He has the power to do far more than we can ask or think (Ephesians 3:20)?
I once worked with a man who had a severe drinking problem. Alcohol had affected his health and finally resulted in a bleeding stomach ulcer that nearly ended his life. After being rushed to the hospital, he received a considerable amount of blood and eventually began to recover. His road back to health was hindered, however, by anxiety over debts he had accumulated due to heavy drinking.
One day his father-in-law came to the hospital to visit him and while there asked if he had learned anything from this experience. He answered that he had learned how dangerous it was for him to drink and said he was through with alcohol.
“If you mean that,” his father-in-law said, “I am gong to pay every debt you owe and give you a new start.”
My friend was speechless at this generous offer.
“But, Dad,” he replied, “you have no idea how much I owe.”
“You have no idea how much I have,” his father-in-law said.” And after the hospital stay was over, he brought his son-in-law a checkbook of signed checks with which he paid all of those debts that had been troubling him.
We have a rich Heavenly Father who cares and we ought to honor Him by believing His promises to answer our prayers about anything that troubles us…even COVID-19. Let’s pray boldly for deliverance from this potential plague, whether through medical breakthroughs or divine intervention. The One who sees a sparrow fall invites us to pray in faith, expecting His protection to arrive on time and last until all sickness ceases.
Roger Campbell was an author, a broadcaster and columnist who was a pastor for 22 years. An anthology containing over one hundred of his best columns, “Everywhere You Go There’s a Zacchaeus Up a Tree,” is now available at your local or online book seller.