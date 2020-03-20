As of Friday’s reporting, the COVID-19 virus hasn’t reached residents in Muskegon, Oceana or Mason Counties.
Of the state’s report on Friday, there were 549 confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) positive test s in the State of Michigan, including three deaths. The closest case along the Lake Michigan shoreline was one confirmed test in Ottawa County (Holland).
Public Health-Muskegon County reported on Friday that 38 tests for COVID-19 have been submitted to the Michigan Bureau of Labs. Of those, 5 came back negative and 33 are pending results. The figures do not include commercial lab testing.
There are three testing locations in Muskegon County — the emergency rooms at Mercy Health-Muskegon Mercy and Hackley hospital campuses, and a tent in the parking lot of the Mercy campus. At a video press conference on Thursday, March 19, by Region 6 Public Health Coalition, Dr. Justin Grill, chief medical officer at Mercy Health-Muskegon said people must be referred to the testing locations by their family physicians.
Kathy Moore, director of Public Health-Muskegon, announced that no positive cases have been reported in Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties, which are a part of Region 6. Kent County (Grand Rapids), which is a part of Region 6, had 12 reported cases.
Protective equipment has arrived for the health care providers and emergency services in Region 6. Dr. Jerry Evans, medical director for Region 6, reported that Monday night (March 16), 48,000 surgical masks, 15,000 N-95 masks, 1,900 face shields and 700 gowns have been distributed, and more shipments will be arriving in the future.