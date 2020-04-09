GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Bishop Walkowiak has extended his suspension of ALL public Masses and all other liturgical and devotional services throughout the Diocese of Grand Rapids, effective immediately, through April 30, 2020. With this suspension, all Catholics within the territory of the Diocese of Grand Rapids are granted a dispensation from their obligation of attending Sunday Mass through April 30.
Bishop Walkowiak made this announcement in a letter to parishioners which can be read at: https://grdiocese.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Bishop-Walkowiak-Letter-Parishioners-COVID-19-April-8-2020.pdf
Mass will continue to be livestreamed from the Cathedral of Saint Andrew every Sunday at 10 a.m. for those who wish to view it. It can be viewed on FOX 17, on the diocesan website and Facebook page.
Updates can continuously be found at https://grdiocese.org/bishop-walkowiak-guidelines-to-help-prevent-spread-of-coronavirus/
The Diocese of Grand Rapids serves more than 191,000 Catholics, 80 parishes and 31 schools in an 11-county area of West Michigan. For additional information visit our website grdiocese.org. Connect with the diocese on Facebook (Diocese of Grand Rapids), Twitter (@GRDiocese), and Instagram (@GRDiocese).