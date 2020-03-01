The five-week series of Lenten Conversations will begin this Wednesday, March 4.
The first Lenten Conversation will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 711 E. Alice St., Whitehall.
The speaker will be Pastor Michael Reigler of White Lake Methodist Church.
The event begins at Noon.
The Wednesday Lenten Conversations include a light meal and a brief message by an area pastor.
A free will offering will be taken at each luncheon and donated to the White Lake Area Food Pantry located at the Lebanon Lutheran Church in Whitehall.