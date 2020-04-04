GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Coronavirus is affecting everyone in a multitude of ways. Economies are declining, small business and restaurant owners are at risk of potentially closing their doors, employees of restaurants are facing becoming unemployed amidst the closings and cancellations for shelter in place mandates. Likewise, a multitude of local families are at risk of increased food insecurity.
“I had this wild idea that I couldn’t let go of,” says Cheri Honderd, founder of Hand2Hand. “We wanted to find a way to help area families in extra need during such a worrisome time, and help our local businesses and restaurants, thus helping the local economy. This is a win-win for all involved – our local families, restaurant owners, employees, and their respective economies,” she adds.
The goal is to reach all 8,000 kids & their family members that Hand2Hand has partnered up with in over 200 area schools. Over $35,000 has been raised so far from three generous donations, with hopes to raise more and reach even more West Michigan families, with over 15 local restaurants participating and benefiting so far. Families will receive gift cards to use for items such as pizza and breadsticks, or pasta and salad, or soup and sandwiches, all family style meals, among other options.
“Our hope is to share the love and compassion of Christ with our communities, empowering, resourcing, and equipping our community, businesses, churches and individuals to help feed kids and families in our communities,” says Cheri.
All donations received will be used to purchase gift cards to participating restaurants and distributed to the families in need. If you would like to donate or otherwise get involved, go to http://h2hkids.org.
Hand2Hand mobilizes schools, churches, businesses and individuals to provide backpacks of nutritious food over the weekends to children ages 3-18 and their families. More info can be found at https://h2hkids.org.
"At Hand2Hand, the health of our community is our top priority. Our mission is to make sure kids, ages 3-18, in West Michigan continue to have access to a healthy food resource. Especially with the recent turn of events in our communities pertaining to the Coronavirus, hunger is of large concern. Hand2Hand is passionate and determined to provide food to those facing food insecurity during this pandemic," says Cheri Honderd.