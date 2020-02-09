Sagamore Hill, a tourist attraction at Oyster Bay, New York, was the former home of President, Theodore Roosevelt and was known as his Summer White House. The president’s downstairs office was often the place where he met with important dignitaries and government officials, but these meetings were abruptly interrupted each afternoon for what the president considered more important business.
At four o’clock each day, those in the office would hear the patter of little feet along the hallway above, down the stairs and then outside the doorway to the study as one of the president’s children called for their father to come out and play.
This childish call to a presidential playtime was because of an appointment their father had promised to keep with them each day and, probably to the surprise of those thought to be so important, their host would rise and excuse himself, saying, “It is four o’clock and time to play with my children.” Evidently he wanted both his children and his guests to learn the importance of time and how to invest it.
“How many hours do you expect to spend fighting during your marriage?” I asked the prospective bride and groom sitting across my desk from me.
Surprised at my question, they laughed.
Not many who plan for marriage talk about the time they may lose in coming battles. Perhaps if they gave more pre-marital planning time to the priority loving times deserve there would be fewer marriage breakups.
Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote: “One of the illusions of life is that the present hour is not the critical decisive hour. Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of the year. He only is rich who owns the day and no one owns the day who allows it to be invaded with worry, fret and anxiety.”
Each morning I read the following Bible verse from a marble plaque sent to me long ago by a close friend: “This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it” (Psalm 118:24). Lowell Thomas found such inspiration in this verse that he had it framed and placed on the wall of his broadcasting studio so he could read it often. President Roosevelt’s practice of spending quality time with his children each day is a good example for us at the beginning of this New Year and following his example may pay valuable dividends in the lives of our family members and friends in the future. Some wise one once said that love can be spelled t-i-m-e, so let’s demonstrate our love to family members and friends who may feel neglected because we’ve been too busy to show them we care.
John H. Vincent chose to quote the following expression of his desire to enrich his life every day:” I will this day try to live a simple, sincere and serene life; repelling promptly every thought of discontent, impurity and self-seeking; cultivating cheerfulness, magnanimity and charity; exercising economy in expenditure carefulness in conversation, cheerfulness in appointed service, fidelity in every trust and a childlike faith in God.
Do you long for 2020 to bring a touch of heaven? It’s about time!
