MONTAGUE – On Saturday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. the Knights of Columbus will be hosting a fundraiser spaghetti/meat ball dinner with great desserts.
There will also be a silent auction. The dinner and auction are in memory of Patsy Beatty. This “free will offering” event will be held in the St. James Catholic Church Parish Hall, 5149 Dowling Street, Montague.
Patsy Beatty and her family have been generous with their volunteering efforts for many years. The Knights of Columbus want to honor Patsy’s memory with this event. All money raised will help pay for Patsy’s funeral and other expenses facing the Beatty Family.
Silent auctions items will include gift baskets, Detroit Tigers suite tickets, flat screen TV, kayak, a cord of delivered firewood and more.
Contact Steve Nagengast at 766-0414 (stevenagengast51@gmail.com) if you have any questions or want to donate any silent auction items.