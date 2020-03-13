The remaining three gathering of a five-week series of Lenten Conversations are being canceled as a result of the recommendation that larger public gatherings not be held during the Coronavirus (COPID-19) global pandemic.
The Wednesday Lenten Conversations included a light meal and a brief message by an area pastor. The hour-long interdenominational observance of Lent begins at noon.
The schedule included Lenten Conversations on March 18 at Ferry Memorial Reformed Church, March 25 at White Lake Methodist-Montague Campus and April 1 at St. Peter’s By The Lake Episcopal Church.
A free will offering has been taken at each luncheon and donated to the White Lake Area Food Pantry located at the Lebanon Lutheran Church in Whitehall. The Lenten Conversation organizers are suggesting people still make donations to the pantry.
Churches make adjustments
White Lake UMC & The Praise Center are making the following adjustments to its services as a result of the concern over the possible spread of the Coronavirus.
A plate will not be passed during offering, doors will be held open or propped open when entering the building, and the church is encouraging anyone who feels vulnerable to illness to make the decision to stay home during this time.
Other than that, services will go on as planned. The church will be making a decision about holding dollar dinners.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will continue to hold its weekly Sunday worship service at 10:00 a.m. for those who want to attend. The service will be broadcast on its FACEBOOK site. Those who feel ill or vulnerable should stay home. All secondary activities are cancelled until April. That includes the Community Breakfast scheduled for April 4.