Area churches are planning a five-week series of Lenten Conversations beginning Wednesday, March 4.

The Wednesday Lenten Conversations include a light meal and a brief message by an area pastor. The hour-long interdenominational observance of Lent begins at noon.

A free will offering will be taken at each luncheon and donated to the White Lake Area Food Pantry located at the Lebanon Lutheran Church in Whitehall.

Following is the Lenten Conversations schedule and speakers:

Wednesday, March 4

Faith Lutheran Church, 711 Alice St., Whitehall.

Pastor Michael Reigler of White Lake Methodist Church, speaker.

Wednesday, March 11

St. James Catholic Church, 5149 Dowling St., Montague.

Pastor Amy Bowling of Ferry Memorial Reformed Church, speaker.

Wednesday, March 18

Ferry Memorial Reformed Church, 4687 Church St., Montague.

Pastor Doug Ogden of Lebanon Lutheran Church, speaker.

Wednesday, March 25

White Lake Methodist Church-Montague Campus, 8555 Cook St., Montague

Pastor Donna Morton of White Lake Congregational UCC, speaker.

Wednesday, April 1

St. Peter’s By The Lake Episcopal Church, 8451 Old Channel Trail, Montague.

Father Peter Omogo of St. James Catholic Church, speaker.

Following are Lenten events scheduled by area churches.

Lebanon Lutheran Church

1101 S. Mears Ave, Whitehall

• February 26 – Ash Wednesday, 6 p.m. – Potluck; 7 p.m. — Worship.

• March 4 – 6 p.m. – Potluck; 7-8 p.m. – Faith & Climate Change Discussion.

New American & Refugee Health Kits. Donations of bath towels, washcloths, soap, nail clippers, combs, toothpaste and toothbrushes needed.

St. James Lutheran

8945 Stebbins St. Montague

• February 26 — Ash Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

• March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1 — Lenten Service Wednesdays, at 7:30 p.m.

• April 9 — Maundy Thursday Service at 7:30 p.m.

• April 10 — Good Friday Service at 1:00 p.m.

• April 12 — Easter Sunrise Service at 7:00 a.m. and Easter 2nd Service at 10:00 a.m.

St. James Catholic

5149 Dowling St., Montague

• February 26 — Ash Wednesday Masses: at 8:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

• February 28 — April 3 — The Knights of Columbus Fish & Shrimp Fry Fridays 4:30 — 7:00 p.m.

• March 3 — April 7 — Adult Bible Study: “No Greater Love” on Tuesdays 9:30 — 11:00 a.m. or 6:00 — 7:30 p.m., must register prior.

• March 4, April 1 and Good Friday April 10 Stations of the Cross, will be celebrated. March 4 — April 1 at 6:30 p.m. and on Good Friday, April 10 at 12:15 p.m.

• March 26 — Reconciliation Service 6 — 8 p.m.

Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic

3000 Winston Rd. Rothbury

• February 26 — Ash Wednesday Mass 6:00 p.m.

White Lake United Methodist

Montague Campus

8555 Cook St., Montague

• February 26 — Will be hosting an Ash Wednesday service, 6:00 p.m.

Faith Lutheran

717 E. Alice, Whitehall

• February 26 - Imposition of Ashes 8:00 a.m.; Ash Wednesday Service 7:00 p.m.

• March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1 - Wednesday Lenten Services 7:00 p.m.

• April 5 - Palm Sundy Service 8:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

• April 9 - Maunday Thursday Service 7:00 p.m.

• April 10 - Good Friday Service 7:00 p.m.

• April 12 - Easter Sunday Service 8:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Fruitland Evangelical Covenant

4283 Weber Rd., Whitehall

• February 26 - Ash Wednesday Service, 7:00 p.m. A free meal will be served between 5:00-6:30 p.m.

• March 1 - 10:30 a.m., Pastor Carl Franzon will be starting a sermon series on “The Seven Last Words of Christ” during the Sunday worship service.