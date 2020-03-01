The Muskegon Rescue Mission will be recognizing its volunteers at a dinner on Thursday, March 19.
The dinner will be held at Olivet Evangelical Free Church, 6790 Harvey Street ,(just south of Pontaluna Rd.)
Doors open at 5:45 pm
Muskegon Rescue Mission volunteers are encouraged to RSVP and join the MRM team for an evening of fun, prices and appreciation for all the love, work and time donated throughout the year. To learn more, contact Emily Umstead at 231-727-6090
There is no cost to attend. A free will offering will be taken.