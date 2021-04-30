WHITEHALL – A National Day of Prayer Rally will be at noon at the City of Whitehall City Hall, 405 E. Colby St. May 6.
May 6 is the National Day of Prayer. National Day of Prayer is an annual day of religious observance that happens the first Thursday of May each year.
The event was started in 1952, and each year the president of the United States signs a proclamation encouraging people to pray on this day.
The Whitehall event will be led by Pastor Jeremy Erickson from New Beginnings Church who will lead the prayer. Mayor Debra Hillebrand will present a proclamation.
This year’s national theme is, “Lord Our Out Your Love, Life and Liberty.”
Lebanon Lutheran’s pastor Doug Ogden will also be on site to lead a prayer, along with Mary Hyatt from Right to Life, and Muskegon County Commissioner Kim Cyr.
Other Muskegon County events include prayer rallies at both the Muskegon Heights City and the Muskegon County Building downtown in the City of Muskegon.
An evening prayer rally is also scheduled at Living World Church, 1551 Wood St. in Muskegon at 6 p.m. This event will be lead by Pastor Tim Cross.
A breakfast that was scheduled to place in Norton Shores at the Maranath Bible Conference that day was canceled. In place of the canceled breakfast, there will be an online event featuring Whitehall’s Chief of Police Roger Squiers.
Happening on Wednesday, May 5 there will be a student call to prayer at Christ Church, 1910 Ruddiman Dr. in North Muskegon at 6:45 p.m. This event is being led by director Jim Keck of First Priority.
To the north in Oceana County the Ladder Community Center in Shelby will be having two events for people to attend. One will be at noon and the other at 6 p.m.