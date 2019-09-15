The community is welcome to Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church’s annual Fall Fest on Sunday, Sept. 22, from noon to 4 p.m.

The event will take place at the parish at 2964 Winston Rd. in Rothbury.

A pig roast is planned, and they will be serving up pulled pork, sausage, coleslaw, baked potatoes, vegetables, applesauce, rolls, desserts and beverages. The cost to dine in or takeout is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12, and free for those 3 and under.

Along with the festive food, a number of events and entertainment will also be on-hand, including a country store, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, a kid’s train and more. Music will be provided by Virgil Baker and the Polka Just 4 Fun Band out of Free Soil, Mich. Attendees are encouraged to hang around the event and dance in the parking lot to the band.

The Fall Fest, is OLA’s only fundraiser of the year, and goes to support their building fund. The church serves both the Oceana County and White Lake communities with Mass at 8:30 a.m. on Sundays year around.