St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 8435 Old Channel Trail is hosting a free Pancake Dinner on Shrove Tuesday, February 25.
Pancakes will be served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., The public is welcome.
Imposition of ashes will occur at 7:00.
