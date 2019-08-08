This month families in need are invited to gather up free school supplies at a back to school event near them.

Organizers, working to help ease the financial burden on families, will provide one set of supplies per child. They will be given away on a first come, first served basis and children must be present with a parent or guardian.

Montague Area Public Schools' Care Team and Walmart will kick off the giveaways by offering backpacks and school supplies for Montague students in kindergarten through twelfth grade. The event will be held on Tuesday, August 13 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Montague High School at 4900 Stanton Boulevard in Montague.

“Back 2 School” is the first area-wide event to be held on Thursday, August 15 at Lebanon Lutheran Church at 1101 South Mears Avenue in Whitehall. The church has teamed with other local churches, Thrivent Financial and Dog n Suds of Montague to offer free backpacks stocked with school supplies. Families will also enjoy hot dog dinners, fun activities, resources, and free vision and hearing screenings.

Community Choice Credit Union will be giving away free backpacks and school supplies to 400 students on Thursday, August 22 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at their Muskegon Member Center at 2735 Estes Street in Norton Shores. Families are invited to enjoy a free meal, cotton candy, face painting, and a craft activity.

Holton United Methodist Church will offer a fun evening event on Friday, August 23 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the church at 9530 Holton-Duck Lake Road in Holton. This event will feature school supplies, food, activities, hearing and vision screenings, and a number of resources.

Manpower in Montague and Muskegon will distribute backpacks filled with a variety of school supplies on Saturday, August 24 from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The offices are located at 4536 Dowling Street in Montague and 5797 Harvey Street, Suite C, in Norton Shores.

Muskegon - Oceana Community Action Partnership (MOCAP), Inc. will wrap up the summer by hosting the final event. The “Back to School Bash” will be held on Saturday, August 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Muskegon Heights Academy at 2441 Sanford Street in Muskegon Heights. School children and teens will receive FREE haircuts, simple natural hairstyles, school supplies, and enjoy many fun activities. Sponsors of this event include Hair Love DVG, Kim’s Cuts, West Michigan Lake Hawks, and Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System.

“It is great to see so many people working hard to serve the families who live in our communities,” said Lebanon Lutheran Pastor Doug Ogden. “Our parents are extremely thankful, and our kids grin ear-to-ear!”

For more information about these events contact Montague Area Public Schools at 231-893-1515, Lebanon Lutheran Church at 231-893-5745, Community Choice Credit Union at 877-243-2528, Holton United Methodist Church at 231-821-2323, Manpower at 231-894-2003 (Montague) or 616-846-2730 (Muskegon), or MOCAP at 231-725-9499. # # #