MUSKEGON, — Project 1M, an organization focused on igniting and uniting 1M people for God through community outreach, announced today that they will be holding a City Serve Day in Muskegon’s McLaughlin Neighborhood Park on August 15th.
City Serve Day will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1273 Terrace Street, the corner of Terrace and Isabella Street in Muskegon. The event provides volunteers with an opportunity to give back to the local community through simple acts of kindness.
“We need volunteers with all different types of skill sets,” said said Jen DeBrot, Founder of the 1M Project, “because we have a very a diverse group of projects.”
There are a wide range of tasks to help with including, painting 30 fire hydrants, weeding two community gardens, cleaning up the exterior of the Muskegon Covenant Academy, to do home repairs for the elderly and single women, serving food, cleaning 30 vacant lots, and cleaning up McLaughlin Park.
“People just aren’t as neighborly as they used to be,” said Jen DeBrot, Founder of the 1M Project. “This is our way encouraging people to reach out to one another and to give back to their local community. We need each other more than ever right now,” she added.
If you are interested in volunteering visit 1mproject.org/volunteer . You may also call 231-215-6894 to register for the event or to request help for your own project on City Serve Day. #MovedToAction #1MProject