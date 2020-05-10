WHITEHALL – Since the coronavirus outbreak, churches have found creative ways to reach out to their congregations.

Most churches have utilized technology to stream their services, sermons and Bible studies live to their congregations on multiple platforms. One local church is stepping into a new world of virtual reality to preach the gospel.

Virtual reality is not just for video games anymore. There are now companies like VR Chat, which allow individuals to be a part of a social community through virtual reality.

To start on a virtual reality social platform, a person must create an avatar. They can create their avatar to resemble themselves, or they can come up with something more creative.

Once their avatar is created, the individual would ideally use a virtual reality headset to immerse themselves in the virtual space, and see this space through the eyes of their avatar.

This is exactly what Pastor Bill Willenbrock from Faith Lutheran Church, 711 Alice St., did.

“There are all sorts of rooms you can go into. Some look like restaurants, or they can even look like a rooftop in Hong Kong. There are people in these rooms having conversations about all sorts of different things,” said Willenbrock.

“I will go up to someone, and to keep the conversation more philosophical, I will ask them the question, ‘What is the meaning of life?’ And get all sorts of interesting responses to that question.”

Stepping into this world of virtual socializing has allowed Willenbrock to meet people from all over the world. He has spoken with individuals from Pakistan, Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia, to name a few.

Willenbrock has also spoken with people from behind the great firewall of China.

“It’s amazing. I call myself a part -time international minister.”

Willenbrock has formed relationships with the people he interacts with from all over the world, and in turn has created a community. This community consists of 80 people and is always growing.

He wanted a place for the people of this virtual community to gather, and listen to his sermons. This led him to build a virtual church named Faith Lutheran Church of Whitehall.

This virtual church allows Willenbrock’s virtual community to go inside and attend the church’s services at 4 o’clock as well as 8 o’clock on Sundays.

“If this (virus) goes on another couple months, I am probably going to be preaching to more people in VR than I am in my church here in Whitehall.”

Willenbrock is truly spearheading this idea of attending a virtual church. Faith Lutheran Church of Whitehall is one of the only two Christian fellowship communities in virtual reality.

Even though this is a new idea, Willenbrock has noticed the interest in this new medium to be ever growing.

Some people have referred to this virtual reality realm as the Wild Wild West of the internet, but that doesn’t stop Willenbrock from continuing to make connections with people.

“The question comes up, ‘What is a pastor doing here in VR chat” asks Willenbrock.

To this question, Willenbrock usually answers with a joke tied to the fact that Jesus spent his time with prostitutes. The reality is that he wants to be close to the broken, and spread the word of God.

The reach Willenbrock has with virtual reality, partnered with the anonymity it promotes, allows people to open up and talk about things they may not have been comfortable talking about before.

This openness facilitates profound conversations about life, gospel and faith.

The Faith Lutheran Church of Whitehall is still offering their usual bible studies and Sunday services to the public through their Facebook site for those who aren’t quite ready to dive into the world of virtual reality.