CLAYBANKS TWP. – For the 77th year Claybanks United Methodist will hold its Strawberry Social fundraiser.

For fresh strawberry lovers this is a must to attend.

This year the social will be be Friday, August 9, 5:00-7:00 p.m., on the lawn of the church which is located at 9197 S. 56th Ave., Montague.

Strawberry Shortcake and ice cream with strawberry topping will be served on the lawn of the rural church. There will also be a bake sale at the event.

Directions to the church are:

From the south: Take Meinert Park Rd. (west) to Indian Bay Rd., and turn right (north) to the church.

From the north: Take Webster Rd. (west) to 56th Ave., and turn left (south) to the church.