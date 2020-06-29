I’ve had it with national negatives. Perhaps the news ribbon running across my television screen alerting me to every major crisis in America has something to do with it. Whatever the cause may be…please tell me something good about my country.
Tell me about Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman and Robert Livingston being appointed by the Continental Congress to write the Declaration of Independence and did so recognizing their responsibility as an appointment from God, writing:
“We hold these truths to be self evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” they declared.
Describe Abraham Lincoln at Gettysburg, four score and seven years later, quoting the declaration at the end of the Civil War fought to make equal rights real for us all.
Remind me of the cost of two world wars when my countrymen crossed the Atlantic twice to make Europeans free, finally delivering them from Hitler’s hellish heel while at the same time liberating the South Pacific.
Introduce me to South Koreans and others who still enjoy freedom because of the sacrifices of Americans who didn’t let them down.
And tell me about the churches of America where faith grows, prayer flows and gifts go to the needy here and around the world.
Remind me of missionaries obeying their Lord in carrying the good news of
forgiveness and eternal life to those who dwell in darkness, longing for light.
Christianity Today once quoted Justin Webb, then the BBC correspondent in Washington, D.C., saying that neither he nor his wife believed in God and that in their former posts never talked about God to their neighbors, but found the average American entirely different.
Webb said: “I’m talking about Mr. and Mrs. Average in Normal Town, U.S.A.
“Mr. and Mrs. Average share an uncomplicated faith with its roots in the Puritanism of their forbears.”
How did this affect Mr. Webb?
In his words:
“I’ll tell you I’m awed. I’m impressed by Christians in America who in facing unexpected tragedies turn to God.”
Does America have problems?
Certainly! But God is up to the occasion and can handle them all, so there’s no need to wring our hands and feel like giving up.
Instead, we can lift our repentant prayers to God, expecting Him to revive, refresh and rescue us.
Thanks. I needed that!
Roger Campbell was an author, a broadcaster and columnist who was a pastor for 22 years. A new book, “WEAVINGS – Some Times It Takes a Poem” is now available at your local or online bookseller. Contact us at rcministry@ameritech.net or on FACEBOOK -@YOURFAITHADVENTURE