During the Stay Home Stay Safe order issued by Michigan's governor, Trinity Lutheran Church of New Era is broadcasting its Sunday worship service and a Bible study.
The online worship on is broadcast on YouTube on Sunday mornings.
The church is offering a Bible study on the lectionary at two different times on Zoom.
Trinity Haven takes place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday evenings and TLC Coffee & Conversation takes place on Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. More information can be found on the church’s website: www.tlcnewera.org and on its Facebook page: Trinity New Era (@tlcnewera).