MUSKEGON - The four-day Unity Christian Music Festival, billed as the family affordable event of the summer, will be opening at Heritage Landing on Wednesday, Aug. 7, with Day Zero.

Day Zero has free admission and will be headlined by the band Tenth Avenue North. Band member Mike Donehey, a singer, songwriter and guitarist, will be the featured speaker that night.

Also playing on Day Zero will be ac & brady, Caitie Hurst and the Rhett Walker Band.

One of the country’s largest Christian music festivals, in its 19th year, will have full lineups on the Country Dairy Main Stage, Thursday through Saturday (Aug. 8-10)..

Headlining on the Country Dairy main stage will be Skillet on Thursday, Switchfoot on Friday and Matthew West on Saturday which also has Mandisa on the schedule.

Gates will open 4:00 p.m. on Day Zero (Wednesday, Aug. 7), and 1:00 p.m. the other three days.

Tenth Avenue North

Tenth Avenue North is an American contemporary Christian music band from West Palm Beach, Florida that takes its name from an east-west road in Palm Beach County. The group was formed while members attended Palm Beach Atlantic University. Members consist of Mike Donehey, Jason Jamison, Jeff Owen, Ruben Juarez, and Brendon Shirley.

The band is known for its songs, I Have This Hope, You Are More, Love Is Here and Control.

Skillet

Skillet lets their music speak the loudest. That’s how the quartet has cemented its place as one of the 21st century’s most successful rock bands.

Selling over 11 million units worldwide, the Wisconsin quartet - John Cooper [lead vocals/bass], Korey Cooper [guitar/keys], Jen Ledger [drums/vocals], and Seth Morrison [lead guitars]—have received two GRAMMY® Award nominations and won a Billboard Music Award for the platinum-certified Awake. Their double-platinum single “Monster” is “the eighth most-streamed rock song of 2015”\.”

The group’s ninth full-length album, UNLEASHED [Atlantic Records], sees them turn everything up louder, amplifying all aspects of their signature hypnotic sound. Channeling an intense muse, John immediately commenced writing just months after Rise hit shelves.

Switchfoot

Grammy award winning Christian headliner Switchfoot returns to the main stage with their 10th album “Native Tongue” on the horizon and dozens of hits familiar to every Unity fan. Lead singer Jon Foreman fronts a group that is known for their love of surfing as much as their unique and challenging music and lyrics. Having sold millions of albums since their debut in 1998, Switchfoot has been a trailblazer in reaching secular audiences with an authentic message of love and grace.

Matthew West

West is a fan favorite who has connected with the audience at past Unity Christian Music Festivals.

The contemporary Christian musician, singer-songwriter, and actor has released five studio albums and is known for his songs, “More”, “You Are Everything”, and “The Motions”. He was nominated for five Dove Awards in 2005, two of which were for his major label debut album, Happy. West won the 2013 American Music Award for Best Contemporary Inspirational Artist.

Thursday Lineup

In the Thursday lineup with Skillet will be Jimmy Needham, George Moss, Holly Starr, Ledger and Jordan Feliz.

Friday Lineup

Rounding out the Friday lineup with Switchfoot will be Jason Fowler, Good Little Giants, Sanctus Real, and We Are Messengers.

Saturday Lineup

Preceding West on Saturday will be performers Citizen Way, I Am They, Nomads + Natives and Mandisa.

Activities

Unity also has activities for the whole family.

For youth, there will be the children’s area, Camp Unity by Grace Adventures and Extreme Games by Cran Hill Ranch.

Attenders can walk through and stop at non-profit ministry booths. There will also be a merchandise tent with Unity clothing and music by the performers.

Unity provides affordable food from vendors.

For the athletic, there is a Hey 5K run on Saturday morning.

To purchase tickets online, go to www.eventbrite.com. One-day, two-day and three-day passes are available.