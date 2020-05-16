MONTAGUE – St. James Lutheran Church, 8945 Stebbins St., is having a Vacation Bible School this summer, and the theme is “Two by Two”.
This theme dives deeper into the story of Noah’s Ark. During the five days of Vacation Bible School that will start at 5:15 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m., the children will learn and do many things that correlate with the theme.
The children will begin every evening with dinner, and then they will rotate through programs throughout the night. Some of the things they will experience at each program that they rotate through are Biblical lessons, crafts, games, music, and even an exploration center. The Vacation Bible School truly keeps the children busy and entertained since they don’t stay in one place too long.
So far there are no discussions to cancel the Vacation Bible School at this time. The church will remain flexible if there are any regulations they will need to adhere to due to the coronavirus.
This year the Vacation Bible School will take place from July 26 through July 30. The ages enrolled in the five-week program range from preschool to fifth grade. They also have older kids that volunteer to help with putting on the Vacation Bible School.
The St. James Lutheran Church encourages people to keep updated on the program through their Facebook page.