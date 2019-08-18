WHITEHALL – The White Lake Wesleyan Church will be celebrating 150 years of life and ministry on Sunday, Sept. 1.

The events will begin at 10 a.m. with Sunday School for all ages, followed by a 11:00 a.m. special worship service of remembering and praising God for his work in the church.

Following will be a cookout/potluck/picnic with games for all ages, including a dunk tank, a bounce house and lawn tractor rides.

The church was established in 1869. It is located at the corner of Elliott and Division streets in Whitehall. Its address is 503 S. Division St., Whitehall.

According to the Whitehall Centennial Book, published in 1980, the Wesleyan Methodist Church was built in 1869, and the congregation flourished for a time and then went out of existence. For many years the building was used as a storage warehouse by E.M. Ruggles, its owner.

In 1952, the North Michigan Conference of the Wesleyan Methodist Church gave permission to the Rev. William Economan to conduct an evangelical campaign in Whitehall. A church congregation was formed in 1952 and in 1953 was able to purchase the building back from the Ruggles family, a redemption story.