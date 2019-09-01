Many people remember the 1960’s as a decade of music festivals and protests and a youthful energy driving society toward something better.

Part of that “better” meant ending hunger, which is why, in 1969, a group of teens in Bismarck, North Dakota dreamed up what we know now as a CROP Hunger Walk.

Fifty years ago it was a big dream: walk 20 miles to bring awareness to the fact that recent wars and conflicts left families around the world starving. The first Walk was a huge success. It set the precedent for charity walks around the world!

For 37 years people in the White Lake Community have continued the tradition of fighting hunger. We do it because one in nine people go to bed each night on an empty stomach. Here in the United States, 12 percent of households face food insecurity. It’s often a hidden challenge, but CROP Hunger Walks help bring this hunger into full view.

It is still a big dream, but every fight for a stable and healthy food system makes a difference. That is why on Sunday, October 6, at 1 p.m., members of the White Lake Area will gather at the White Lake Congregational Church UCC on S. Mears Avenue in Whitehall to walk with heart and soul to fight against hunger. The funds raised support both the White Lake Food Pantry at Lebanon Lutheran, and vulnerable families around the world. For more information, visit Crophungerwalk.org/montaguemi or call Jack Lamoreaux at 231-893-6221.